Gov. Kelly hosts biweekly conference call with elected officials

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly will host her biweekly conference call with elected officials on Friday.

Governor Laura Kelly says she will convene her regular biweekly conference call on Friday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m., with county commissioners, emergency managers, public health officers, legislators and other community leaders for a COVID-19 update.

Gov. Kelly said the call will also feature a Q&A with state leaders, Major General Weisharr, the Adjutant General of Kansas, Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Wilson County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer McKenney.

