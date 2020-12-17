Advertisement

Goodwill Industries of Kansas receives $5 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

It is the largest donation the nonprofit organization has ever received.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Goodwill Industries of Kansas announced on Thursday that it had received its largest donations ever. Author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $5 million to the organization to “be used in support of its mission services.”

Scott made the initial announcement earlier in the week on Medium. She said $4,158,500,000 had been donated to 384 other national organizations in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

“Some are filling basic needs: food banks, emergency relief funds, and support services for those most vulnerable. Others are addressing long-term systemic inequities that have been deepened by the crisis: debt relief, employment training, credit and financial services for under-resourced communities, education for historically marginalized and underserved people, civil rights advocacy groups, and legal defense funds that take on institutional discrimination,” posted Scott, who is also the ex-wife of the world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos.

Due to the surprise of the announcement, Goodwill Industries of Kansas said its board of directors and leadership have not yet determined how it will exactly use the funds, but they are “committed to using the gift to bolster its mission services.”

