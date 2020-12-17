Advertisement

Geary Co. to open its first free COVID-19 testing site

(WVIR)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County is opening its first free COVID-19 testing site on Friday.

Geary County Emergency Management says in a Facebook post that it is opening a free testing site on Friday. It said the drive-thru tent is currently being set up at what used to be the Dick Edwards parking lot at 375 Grant Ave. It said the state has made arrangements for the free testing site each day until the end of December.

FREE COVID TESTING starting on Friday. The drive-thru tent is currently being set up at the former Dick Edwards parking...

Posted by Geary County Emergency Management on Thursday, December 17, 2020

According to GCEM, residents will pull into the parking lot, follow signs and orange traffic cones, enter the tent while staying inside their vehicles and will then receive their test.

GCEM said once the area is set up, it will provide times that testing will be available.

