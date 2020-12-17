Advertisement

Emporia extends face mask ordinance

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW/KVOE) - People in Emporia must keep face masks on a while longer.

KVOE Radio reports the Emporia City Commission voted Wednesday night to extend the city’s face covering ordinance through Jan. 26. Their prior ordinance was scheduled to expire Dec. 22.

During the meeting, Commissioner Rob Gilligan questioned whether masks were necessary for people who have had the virus, KVOE reports. Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern responded that the recommendation is masks still are needed for people who have recovered from the virus or had a vaccination.

The ordinance requires people to wear face masks or face coverings in certain circumstances, including indoor and outdoor public places where social distancing can’t be maintained and any time residents are receiving healthcare services.

Commissioners asked how much longer the mandate may be needed. According to KVOE, Millbern told them it could be summer before mitigation strategies could relax.

