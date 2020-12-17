BMW-Volkswagen of Topeka donates over 80 coats to Boys and Girls Club

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kids at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka will be nice and warm this winter.

The BMW-Volkswagen dealership of Topeka donated more than 80 coats to the Club on Wednesday. Club leaders say they always need coats during the winter months, but this year the need is even greater because many charitable organizations are unable to make contributions due to COVID-19.

“We’re a very community-driven company,” said Shelby Ross of BMW-Volkswagen. “Without the help of businesses and different partners, kids in the community are losing out. So we’re here to help them, and Boys and Girls Club stands for great things.”

The dealership says they hope to continue the coat drive in years to come.

