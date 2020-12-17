Big Red One Band to host virtual holiday concert

FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - The 1st Infantry Division Band is offering a virtual holiday concert on Thursday night.

Fort Riley says the 1st Infantry Division Band will continue its tradition of performing holiday concerts with the 2020 virtual edition of “Holiday Music Traditions.”

According to the military base, there will be four opportunities to watch the online concert, starting on Thursday night at 6 p.m. It said the Band’s holiday concert will be posted here from 6 to 9 p.m. It said the concert will be posted until Dec. 20.

