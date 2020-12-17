8th Judicial District Nominating Commission amends interview schedule for Geary Co. magistrate judge vacancy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission has amended its interview schedule for a magistrate judge vacancy in Geary County.

The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it will meet on Dec. 21 to interview nominees to fill a vacancy for district magistrate judge in Geary Co. which will be created by the retirement of Judge Charles Zimmerman on Jan. 11, 2021.

The Commission said the 8th Judicial District is made up of Dickinson, Geary, Marion and Morris counties.

According to the Commission, the interview schedule is now as follows:

9:30 a.m. Florence Cornish, Junction City, attorney

9:50 a.m. Amy Crawford, Salina, attorney

10:10 a.m. Andrew King, Junction City, promotional salesperson

10:30 a.m. Break

10:40 a.m. Joy Ruffin, Junction City, legal assistant

11 a.m. Calvin Schuette, Junction City, attorney

11:20 a.m. Steve Staker, Fredonia, attorney

Lawrence Palmer, Junction City, withdrew his nomination.

The Commission said it also received a late nomination, and if accepted will interview that nominee at 11:40 a.m. It said after interviews, commissioners will break for lunch and then reconvene.

According to the Commission, it will meet on Monday, Dec. 21, at 9 a.m. to interview nominees at the 4-H and Senior Center at 1025 S. Spring Valley Rd. in Junction City. It said interviews will be open to the public.

The Commission said anyone that attends interviews will be required to follow public health requirements which include answering questions at check-in about symptoms of or possible exposure to COVID-19, wearing a face mask while in the building and maintaining social distancing.

According to the Commission, after interviewing the nominees, it will appoint a district magistrate judge.

Kansas law requires district magistrate judges to be a resident of the count at the time of taking office and while holding it, a graduate of a high school, secondary school or equivalent and either a lawyer admitted to practice law in the state of Kansas or able to pass an exam to become certified within 18 months.

The Commission said after serving one year in office, the new judge will be required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election, and if retained will be appointed a four-year term.

The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission said it is made up of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair, Kevin Harris of Abilene, Ashley Iverson of Alta Vista, Douglas Thompson of Chapman, Darrell Miller of Dwight, Keith Henry of Junction City, Daryl Enos of Marion, Edwin Wheeler Jr. of Marion and Eric Coffman of Milford.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.