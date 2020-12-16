Wildcats announce 14 early football signees

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fourteen high school prospects signed to play for K-State on Wednesday’s Signing Day, including four players from Kansas.

Lakin, Kansas OL Hadley Panzer is also included in the class of 2021. Panzer joins five prospects who signed on Wednesday that are expected to enroll in time for spring practices.

The class includes four players rated in the top 50 nationally at their respective positions by either Rivals, 247Sports or ESPN, including the third nationally ranked pocket passer and 25th-best overall prospect by ESPN, QB Jake Rubley.

“Jake loves the game of football, and that’s what you are looking for at the quarterback position is someone who loves the game of football, that is a sponge and wants to learn from Coach (Collin) Klein and Coach (Courtney) Messingham and get in our system quickly,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “He has a really strong arm and is a really accurate player, and we are excited to add another piece to our quarterback room.”

Omar Daniels DB 6-0 180 Moultrie, Ga. (Colquitt County)

RJ Garcia II WR 6-1 175 Lake O’ Lakes, Fla. (Berkeley Prep)

Gaven Haselhorst LB 6-1 230 Hays, Kan. (Hays)

Brenen Hawkins WR 6-4 206 Colleyville, Texas (Heritage)

Ozzie Hoffler DE 6-3 220 Atlanta, Ga. (Woodward Academy)

Krew Jackson LB 6-5 200 Queen Creek, Ariz. (Queen Creek)

Darell Jones DB 5-11 166 Coffeyville, Kan. (Field Kindley)

Andrew Leingang OL 6-5 270 Bismarck, N.D. (Century)

Marvin Martin DB 6-1 185 Vicksburg, Miss. (Trinity Christian [TX])

DaVonte Pritchard LB 6-1 200 Gardner, Kan. (Gardner Edgerton)

Jake Rubley QB 6-3 205 Highlands Ranch, Colo. (Highlands Ranch)

Devrin Weathers RB 6-1 190 Webb City, Mo. (Webb City)

Austin Weiner OL 6-7 255 Gardner, Kan. (Gardner Edgerton)

Brayden Wood DT 6-3 267

Niwot, Colo. (Fairview)

K-State will look to add more prospects to the Class of 2021 during the regular signing period, which opens Feb. 3.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.