Advertisement

Wildcats announce 14 early football signees

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman warms up his...
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman warms up his team before an NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State football players say they will boycott all team activities until administrators create a policy that would allow a student to be expelled for &amp;ldquo;openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions.&amp;rdquo; The move that most players announced Saturday on social media follows a tweet by a student about the death of George Floyd that prompted outrage on campus. Late Sunday, June 28, 2020, coach Chris Klieman tweeted his support: &amp;ldquo;Racism is NOT welcome at KSTATE now or in the future. ... I am excited to help every player unite for the solution NOW, so that that we can come together stronger than ever. Black Lives Matter.&amp;rdquo; (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File) (KY3)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fourteen high school prospects signed to play for K-State on Wednesday’s Signing Day, including four players from Kansas.

Lakin, Kansas OL Hadley Panzer is also included in the class of 2021. Panzer joins five prospects who signed on Wednesday that are expected to enroll in time for spring practices.

The class includes four players rated in the top 50 nationally at their respective positions by either Rivals, 247Sports or ESPN, including the third nationally ranked pocket passer and 25th-best overall prospect by ESPN, QB Jake Rubley.

“Jake loves the game of football, and that’s what you are looking for at the quarterback position is someone who loves the game of football, that is a sponge and wants to learn from Coach (Collin) Klein and Coach (Courtney) Messingham and get in our system quickly,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “He has a really strong arm and is a really accurate player, and we are excited to add another piece to our quarterback room.”

  • Omar Daniels DB 6-0 180 Moultrie, Ga. (Colquitt County)
  • RJ Garcia II WR 6-1 175 Lake O’ Lakes, Fla. (Berkeley Prep)
  • Gaven Haselhorst LB 6-1 230 Hays, Kan. (Hays)
  • Brenen Hawkins WR 6-4 206 Colleyville, Texas (Heritage)
  • Ozzie Hoffler DE 6-3 220 Atlanta, Ga. (Woodward Academy)
  • Krew Jackson LB 6-5 200 Queen Creek, Ariz. (Queen Creek)
  • Darell Jones DB 5-11 166 Coffeyville, Kan. (Field Kindley)
  • Andrew Leingang OL 6-5 270 Bismarck, N.D. (Century)
  • Marvin Martin DB 6-1 185 Vicksburg, Miss. (Trinity Christian [TX])
  • DaVonte Pritchard LB 6-1 200 Gardner, Kan. (Gardner Edgerton)
  • Jake Rubley QB 6-3 205 Highlands Ranch, Colo. (Highlands Ranch)
  • Devrin Weathers RB 6-1 190 Webb City, Mo. (Webb City)
  • Austin Weiner OL 6-7 255 Gardner, Kan. (Gardner Edgerton)
  • Brayden Wood DT 6-3 267
  • Niwot, Colo. (Fairview)

K-State will look to add more prospects to the Class of 2021 during the regular signing period, which opens Feb. 3.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 44-year-old woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Labette County in...
Woman killed Monday night in 3-vehicle crash in Labette County
Stormont Vail in Topeka received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Topeka
A Franklin County mother was surprised by deputies with a van to get to and from work.
Sheriff’s deputies help get van for mother walking 6 miles to work
On Dec. 15, 2020, the Dodge City mayor resigned stating that she no longer felt safe in her...
Dodge City mayor resigns over mask mandate threats
COVID lawsuits across the country
COVID lawsuits filed across country, including Kansas

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2019, file photo, Kansas coach Les Miles stands with his team during a...
KU Football inks 18 in 2021 signing day class
Washburn women’s basketball game against Lincoln postponed
K-State pauses football activities and withdraws from Bowl selection amid new COVID cases
KPZ: Washburn Rural 58, Hayden 28 (Girls)
KPZ: Washburn Rural 58, Hayden 28 (Girls)