Advertisement

Welcome home Sweet-Pea: Chihuahua missing for 5 years is found

She was well-cared for
A Chihuahua is reunited with its owner after half a decade.
A Chihuahua is reunited with its owner after half a decade.(Source: DHSS, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — A Chihuahua dog named Sweet-Pea who went missing five years ago in Southern California has been found and is back home.

The tiny dog was reunited with her owner thanks to microchip identification, KNBC-TV reported Tuesday.

Sweet-Pea went missing in the city of Compton in 2015. The Inland Valley Humane Society found her about 30 miles (48 kilometers) away in the community of Covina.

Sweet-Pea appeared to have been well-cared for during her long absence, KNBC-TV reported. There were no immediate details disclosed about where the dog stayed while away from her owner.

Having Sweet-Pea back “means the world to me,” owner Ursula Lopez told KNBC-TV.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 44-year-old woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Labette County in...
Woman killed Monday night in 3-vehicle crash in Labette County
Stormont Vail in Topeka received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Topeka
A Franklin County mother was surprised by deputies with a van to get to and from work.
Sheriff’s deputies help get van for mother walking 6 miles to work
On Dec. 15, 2020, the Dodge City mayor resigned stating that she no longer felt safe in her...
Dodge City mayor resigns over mask mandate threats
COVID lawsuits across the country
COVID lawsuits filed across country, including Kansas

Latest News

A crew from BZ Pools in Johnstown, Pa., work on shoveling the sidewalks for several of their...
‘If not one thing, it’s another’: Storm rolls into Northeast
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care...
Vaccinations reach nursing homes as California faces crisis
Dr. Avinash Singh, first to receive COVID-19 vaccine at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in...
Employees at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Riley County
Negro Leagues Baseball Veteran, Jim Robinson, and ESPN/ABC correspondent, Ryan Smith, are seen...
MLB reclassifies Negro Leagues as major league
Cholo Abdi Abdullah pleaded not guilty during a brief court appearance Wednesday and was...
Kenyan man charged with plotting 9/11-style attack on US