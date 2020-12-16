Washburn women’s basketball game against Lincoln postponed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University is postponing the women’s basketball game against Lincoln that had been scheduled for December 19 due to COVID-19 protocols for the Blue Tigers.

A new date will be announced at a later time. The Ichabods will still host Central Missouri on December 17 at 5:30 pm.

Due to the postponement of Saturday’s game, Washburn men will move their game that day up to 2 pm.

