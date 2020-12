TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Maple Hill Elementary is suspending classes between Wednesday and Friday this week.

The teaching staff is quarantining after one staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The superintendent says the school cancelled classes rather than going remote because students don’t have their iPads at home.

Starting tomorrow 12/16, USD 329 is following Wab Co Health Dept recommendations to COVID quarantine MHE teaching staff due to close contact with a positive MHE staff member. Since MHE students don't have their iPads, MHE will not have school or remote learning 12/16-12/18. — Wabaunsee Supt (@wab329supt) December 16, 2020

