Two Manhattan residents arrested in Shawnee Co. fraud case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Manhattan has been arrested after the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office got a report of fraudulent activity.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says two are in custody and facing multiple charges after fraudulent activity was reported in the 4600 block of NW Hunters Ridge Dr. on Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Dec. 15, just before 1:45 p.m., a deputy was dispatched to a financial institution in the 4600 block of NW Hunters Ridge Dr. on a report of fraudulent activity. It said two individuals were sitting in the drive-thru trying to use an altered check. It said the pair was located, taken into custody and transported to the law enforcement center for questioning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Dakota D. Wood, 29, of Manhattan was arrested and charged with forgery - distributing or issuing written instrument, forgery - making or altering a written instrument, nine counts of identity theft, four counts of theft and possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office said Hunter C. Williams, 22, of Manhattan, was arrested and charged with forgery and conspiracy.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the pair was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. It said the incident is still under investigation.

