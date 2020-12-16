Advertisement

Trial date set for man accused in Manhattan rape

A Manhattan man accused of a January rape is scheduled to go to trial in April in Riley County...
A Manhattan man accused of a January rape is scheduled to go to trial in April in Riley County District Court, KMAN Radio reports.(KMAN Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man accused of a January rape in Manhattan will go to trial in April in Riley County District Court, according to KMAN Radio.

Traveil Lyn Lewis is charged with a total of eight counts, including two rape charges, one count of aggravated domestic battery and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy in connection with the January incident.

KMAN says Lewis also faces one count of criminal threat and three counts of violation of a protective order stemming from an incident in March in which he is alleged to have threatened a woman who previously had filed a protection order against him.

A pre-trial hearing for Lewis is set for March 29, with the trial scheduled for April 12 to 15.

