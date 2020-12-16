Topeka City Council adds gender identity, sexual orientation to nondiscrimination policy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Council members approved adding discrimination protections for gender identity, sexual orientation, and veteran status.

The vote was 9-0.

The ordinance clarifies city policy for employment, housing, and public accommodations. It also allows enhanced punishment for crimes related to bias.

Councilwoman Hannah Naeger introduced the measure. The Topeka Human Relations Commission began the discussions in Fall 2019.

Councilwoman Sylvia Ortiz supporting the ordinance, but cautioned with not end discriminatory behavior.

“Until we change our hearts and until we change our thinking process that we want to be equal...that’s when it will change,” Ortiz said.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.