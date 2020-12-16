Shawnee Co. deals with aftermath of Health Officer’s resignation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Health Department (SCHD) and the Public Health Technical Advisory Board are continuing their search for a permanent replacement for a Health Officer after Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino resigned from the position during Monday’s meeting of the Board of County Commissioners (BCC).

Pezzino’s move has forced SCHD to make some changes to operations.

Officials said some clinics like those for immunizations and STDs may only operate with a doctor on board at the Health Department.

For now, those clinics have been suspended.

One area that will continue its work is the county’s COVID-19 response measures.

“Just because we lose a team member doesn’t mean we’re stuck we keep moving forward there might be some minor changes that might have to do with signature blocks or approvals but the continuity is built into our plan,” Incident Commander Dusty Nichols said Tuesday.

Meantime, the Advisory Board and SCHD named Dr. Dennis Cooley as Interim Health Officer, but he still needs to be confirmed by the BCC.

Cooley has been assisting Pezzino and the COVID-19 Response Team since June.

He also serves on the Advisory Board.

“The operation doesn’t stop we just have different people doing them and the people doing the jobs have been working alongside the primaries for months so our operation doesn’t change,” Nichols said.

All health orders and restrictions issued by Dr. Pezzino remain in place, including all current isolation and quarantine orders that have been issued.

Pezzino said he is confident in Dr. Cooley’s abilities recognizing his proactive response to the pandemic.

“At the very beginning of the pandemic he said ‘hey I’m here I’m still working in my clinic part time’,” Pezzino recounted.

“[He said] ‘if I can help, let me know’ and he understood being the person that he is and his understanding of public health, he understood that this was a severe crisis.”

Pezzino said he’s saddened that he left his position as Health Officer the way he did, but added continued differences with the BCC on how the pandemic should be handled became enough.

“There is a long history of really different visions and different strategies and [Monday] was really the last straw that made things precipitate, it wasn’t the one single event... it wasn’t adding one open hour to the bars in and of itself, that, on top of everything that happened over the last few months,” he said.

“Really, the reason I decided to quit so abruptly is because I did not think what they did was right and what was acceptable for me it came down to not being able to put up with constant undermining and overruling of the message and the strategies of public health.”

Pezzino said the BCC needs to value the medical expertise available in the county.

“There are people like me who have trained for decades for what’s happening now and so when you hear people say ‘oh, who could’ve known?’ don’t believe it, it’s totally false anybody who will listen to people like me in public health the last ten years we kept telling everybody we are past due for a pandemic it’s gonna happen we don’t know when we don’t know what the agent is going to be but there will be a pandemic.”

He added, “The idea that a board of three elected officials decided they know better how to control a pandemic than people who have been training decades on how to do that, I think, I decided was unacceptable and I decided it was time to quit.”

Commissioner Kevin Cook defended the role he said the BCC is meant to have when it comes to approving health orders.

“I think it is the job of the county commission to ask questions to the health officer it is inherent of our job and duty as the board of county commissioners to overview and review the health officer’s orders it is our job that the public understands why the officer is making those recommendations and we should not just rubber stamp them so I stand resolute that it is our job to question the health officer.”

However, he said he could understand why Pezzino chose the path he did.

“While I did not expect it, it was no unexpected,” he said.

“The Health Officer has to look with i f his orders are not going to be followed, does he have the support of the county commission, if he does not have the support of the county commission, then we should find a Health Officer who does have the support of the county commission, why should we have a doctor making recommendations if they’re not going to be followed and I believe that is where he was coming from.”

Cook voted in favor of one of the amendments added to the Health Order, to allow practices organized supports not connected to schools and said he stands by his vote.

“What had influenced me was having consistency in our orders, under the prior order, if there was a group that wanted to get together for basketball in the park, that was allowed but if it was going to be an organized practice in a sports facility, that was not allowed, that way, we would have consistency across the board with groups that are doing practices or impromptu events.”

Cook said he voted against the amendment to allow bars to be open for an additional hour because he did not want to encourage gatherings.

Pezzino said he has confident in the local health officials who are handling the pandemic.

“They have been involved in this pandemic since the beginning they know what they’re doing I trust them a lot I always told them especially in the last few months when it became clear that I wouldn’t remain here for long that we can all be helpful but none of us indispensable and I still believe that,” he said.

“Honestly, I think the measures that are in place now in Shawnee Co., are good, are adequate, are appropriate, I just hope people will listen to what public health is saying and follow those measures so we will not see crowding of people in public places, in private places, in private homes.”

Dr. Pezzino said he has some advice for Dr. Cooley.

“Take a deep breath, be ready with a lot of patience because you will need it.”

The BCC will decide if they will formally appoint Cooley as Interim Health Officer at their meeting Thursday.

