Shawnee Co. DA files criminal charges against woman in relation to Sunday homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is facing criminal charges after being accused of killing her father.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against Jennifer Rose Jackson in relation to a homicide that was discovered on Sunday, Dec. 13.

According to Kagay, on Sunday law enforcement was called to the 1400 block of SW VanBuren St. with reports that a female was outside of a residence, covered in blood and making claims that her father had been killed. He said when officers arrived they found trails of blood outside an apartment and entered to find the body of Charles Jackson.

Kagay said that Charles Jackson was the only resident of the apartment and that he was immediately pronounced deceased. He said inside the apartment, officers also found Jennifer Rose Jackson and immediately took her into custody. He said Jennifer is the daughter of Charles.

Kagay said he charged Jennifer Rose Jackson with three felonies related to the homicide: Premeditated Murder in the First Degree, Aggravated Burglary and Criminal Threat. He said she faces two other misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass, of which both were alleged to have happened at her father’s apartment on Dec. 11. He said she is being held on a $1 million bond and her case will now be set for a scheduling docket.

According to Kagay, the Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation and anyone with information related to the crimes should report that information to law enforcement immediately.

