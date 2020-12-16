Advertisement

Shawnee Co. DA files criminal charges against woman in relation to Sunday homicide

Jennifer Rose Jackson was arrested after law enforcement officers found her father deceased.
Jennifer Rose Jackson was arrested after law enforcement officers found her father deceased.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is facing criminal charges after being accused of killing her father.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against Jennifer Rose Jackson in relation to a homicide that was discovered on Sunday, Dec. 13.

According to Kagay, on Sunday law enforcement was called to the 1400 block of SW VanBuren St. with reports that a female was outside of a residence, covered in blood and making claims that her father had been killed. He said when officers arrived they found trails of blood outside an apartment and entered to find the body of Charles Jackson.

Kagay said that Charles Jackson was the only resident of the apartment and that he was immediately pronounced deceased. He said inside the apartment, officers also found Jennifer Rose Jackson and immediately took her into custody. He said Jennifer is the daughter of Charles.

Kagay said he charged Jennifer Rose Jackson with three felonies related to the homicide: Premeditated Murder in the First Degree, Aggravated Burglary and Criminal Threat. He said she faces two other misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass, of which both were alleged to have happened at her father’s apartment on Dec. 11. He said she is being held on a $1 million bond and her case will now be set for a scheduling docket.

According to Kagay, the Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation and anyone with information related to the crimes should report that information to law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 44-year-old woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Labette County in...
Woman killed Monday night in 3-vehicle crash in Labette County
Stormont Vail in Topeka received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Topeka
A Franklin County mother was surprised by deputies with a van to get to and from work.
Sheriff’s deputies help get van for mother walking 6 miles to work
On Dec. 15, 2020, the Dodge City mayor resigned stating that she no longer felt safe in her...
Dodge City mayor resigns over mask mandate threats
COVID lawsuits across the country
COVID lawsuits filed across country, including Kansas

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman warms up his...
Wildcats announce 14 early football signees
Gov. Kelly announces expected COVID-19 distribution plan
Live at Five
Dayton Turner was inspired by a bright holiday lighting idea
Blue Rapids Good Kid is brightening up the holidays... and tree trunks!