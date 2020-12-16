Advertisement

Sen. Moran praises passage of veterans package

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senator Moran and other VA Committee Leaders are praising the passage of a new bipartisan veterans package.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he, Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Rep. Phil Roe (R-Tenn.) and Mark Takano (D-Calif.) applauded the passage of H.R 7105, as amended, the Johnny Isakson and David P. Roe, M.D. Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvement Act of 2020. He said the bill is now awaiting the signature of President Donald Trump.

“Veterans are benefiting from the work of two former chairmen and their commitment to do the right thing for veterans,” said Chairman Moran. “I am pleased to advance this legislation, which invests in the GI Bill and economic opportunities for veterans, so they can achieve the American dream they fought to defend on our behalf. Equally as important, this bill improves care and reduces barriers for women veterans, so they can have greater access to the benefits they have earned. Furthermore, this bill expands resources for veterans hardest hit by this pandemic, whether that be financial hardship or limited access to community resources for homeless veterans. I want to thank Senators Tester, Boozman, Lankford, Loeffler, Sullivan, and all my SVAC and HVAC colleagues, as well as our partners from the Veterans Service Organizations, for their work in creating this legislation that will impact every corner of our veteran community, both young and old, who each face unique challenges in their life after service. I look forward to President Trump quickly signing this important legislation into law to benefit our veterans.”

For a section by section summary of the package, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 44-year-old woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Labette County in...
Woman killed Monday night in 3-vehicle crash in Labette County
Stormont Vail in Topeka received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Topeka
A Franklin County mother was surprised by deputies with a van to get to and from work.
Sheriff’s deputies help get van for mother walking 6 miles to work
On Dec. 15, 2020, the Dodge City mayor resigned stating that she no longer felt safe in her...
Dodge City mayor resigns over mask mandate threats
COVID lawsuits across the country
COVID lawsuits filed across country, including Kansas

Latest News

Linda Ochs is set to retire on December 18, 2020.
SCHD Director reflects on career before retirement
River Rd. to remain closed until mid-to-late-January
Riley Co. sees one more COVID-19 related death, 55 new positive cases
Greater Topeka Partnership creates Small Business Relief Fund