Sen. Moran praises passage of veterans package

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senator Moran and other VA Committee Leaders are praising the passage of a new bipartisan veterans package.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he, Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Rep. Phil Roe (R-Tenn.) and Mark Takano (D-Calif.) applauded the passage of H.R 7105, as amended, the Johnny Isakson and David P. Roe, M.D. Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvement Act of 2020. He said the bill is now awaiting the signature of President Donald Trump.

“Veterans are benefiting from the work of two former chairmen and their commitment to do the right thing for veterans,” said Chairman Moran. “I am pleased to advance this legislation, which invests in the GI Bill and economic opportunities for veterans, so they can achieve the American dream they fought to defend on our behalf. Equally as important, this bill improves care and reduces barriers for women veterans, so they can have greater access to the benefits they have earned. Furthermore, this bill expands resources for veterans hardest hit by this pandemic, whether that be financial hardship or limited access to community resources for homeless veterans. I want to thank Senators Tester, Boozman, Lankford, Loeffler, Sullivan, and all my SVAC and HVAC colleagues, as well as our partners from the Veterans Service Organizations, for their work in creating this legislation that will impact every corner of our veteran community, both young and old, who each face unique challenges in their life after service. I look forward to President Trump quickly signing this important legislation into law to benefit our veterans.”

For a section by section summary of the package, click here.

