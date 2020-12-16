Advertisement

Riley Co. sees one more COVID-19 related death, 55 new positive cases

(MGM)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has been notified of an additional COVID-19 related death and 55 new positive cases of the virus in the county.

The Riley County Health Department says an 89-year-old man passed away at Ascension Via Christi hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 15, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 30. It sid his passing is the 19th COVID-19 related death in the county.

The County said it has also identified 55 new positive cases of the virus and 52 new recoveries since its Monday report.

According to RCHD, Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is now caring for seven positive patents and two PUIs. It said two of the positive patients are currently in the ICU.

For more information on COVID-19 in Riley Co., click here.

