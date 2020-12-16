Police respond to incident Wednesday morning at south Topeka eatery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police responded to an incident Wednesday morning at a south-side diner.

Officers were called around 10:45 a.m. to the Denny’s restaurant at 3210 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

At least four police units were on the scene.

Additional details, including whether there were any injuries or arrests, weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.