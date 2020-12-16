Over 50% of Kansas small business owners want COVID-19 vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over half of small business owners in Kansas plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The National Federation of Independent Business Research Center says it has released a survey that focuses on the impact of COVID-19 and imposed shutdowns on small businesses. It said this is the 14th survey it has done since the beginning of the pandemic in March. It said around 25% of small business owners reported they will have to close their doors within the next six months if economic conditions do not improve, which is up 5% from November. It said another 22% of owners anticipate not being able to operate longer than 7 to 12 months under the current economic conditions.

“This latest survey really puts this dire situation into perspective for our small business owners scattered across Kansas,” said NFIB State Director in Kansas, Dan Murray. “The COVID-19 pandemic has one-in-four of our small business owners saying they will have to forever close their doors if economic conditions do not improve in the next six months. That’s a staggering 20% increase from our last survey. We are pleading with Congress: act now and save our mom and pop shops. Failure to act will be devastating for small business owners who need another round of Paycheck Protection Program funds immediately.”

According to the NFIB, 91% of Paycheck Protection Program borrowers have spent their entire loan. It said if eligible, 45% of small business owners would apply or re-apply for a second PPP loan while 33% said they would consider applying.

The NFIB said 44% of small business owners have submitted PPP loan forgiveness applications during December. It said this is up from 26% in November. It said 36% of PPP borrowers are not ready to submit their forgiveness applications, while 20% are ready but their bank is not accepting them yet.

According to the NFIB, almost half of small business owners that have submitted their forgiveness application have already gotten final confirmation from the SBA and over 75% of them had all of their loans forgiven. It said 16% had almost all of their loans forgiven and 6% had less than 91% of their loan forgiven. It said 85% of those that did not get all of their loan forgiven received an EIDL grant.

The NFIB said of PPP borrowers that have not yet submitted their forgiveness application, 56% plan to submit it by the end of the year. It said 22% plan to submit their application by January of 2021 and 6% plan to submit it in February.

According to the survey, after using their PPP loan, 22% of borrowers have or plan to have to lay off employees in the next six months, which is up 19% from November. It said 53% of borrowers anticipate needing more financial support over the next year.

The NFIB said 20% of PPP borrowers said that the forgiveness application was a difficult process. It said another 20% found the process only slightly difficult while 19% said the process was easy.

According to the NFIB, 34% of small business owners applied for an Economic Injury Disaster loan. It said 82% of applicants had their loan approved and only 8% were denied.

The NFIB said one in five small business owners have applied for state or local grants. It said 53% of those that applied were approved.

The NFIB said 19% of small business employers reported that they have fewer employees than they did at the same time in 2019 and 11% have significantly fewer. It said 8% report their current number of employees is actually more than they employed in 2019. It said 63% report their numbers are about the same.

According to the survey, sales levels are still 50% or less than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic for 20% of small businesses. It said sales levels are between 51%-75% in 29% of small businesses. It said 36% are back or almost back to where they were with sales between 76% -100%, with 14% exceeding their pre-pandemic sales levels.

The survey also shows that most small business owners do not expect business conditions to improve to normal levels until 2021 at the earliest. It said 4% report that conditions are back to normal currently but 47% anticipate it taking until sometime in 2021. It said 36% anticipate that it may take until 2022 and 13% do not expect conditions to fully improve until after 2022.

According to the NFIB, 27% of employers have had an employee take COVID-19 related paid sick leave or family leave as required and offered through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. It said only 37% have claimed the tax credit or an advance refund for reimbursement of those costs.

The NFIB said 19% of small employers are concerned about their employees getting the virus, while 30% are only moderately concerned. It said 31% of owners are concerned they will contract COVID-19 while operating their businesses.

According to the survey, as more residents are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, 36% of small business employers will encourage their workers to get vaccinated. It said 28% report that they may encourage them to do so, but are not sure.

Lastly, the survey showed that 56% of small business owners plan to get vaccinated themselves. It said 28% say they will get vaccinated as soon as it is available to them and 28% said they will get vaccinated but not right away.

The NFIB said this is its 14th Small Business COVID-19 survey looking at the impact of COVID-19 on small business operations, economic conditions and utilization of the small business loan programs. It said the first series was published in early March of 2020 with another publication every 2 to 3 weeks.

