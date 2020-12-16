Ottawa woman receives a Christmas miracle

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - Franklin County deputies walked into the convenience store where 24-year-old Christine Wheeler works. She’d been spotted walking along the highway that is a five hour journey to and from work.

Wheeler said “All of our cars broke down and our tires, the left one, got slashed and everything,”.

Each trip to work and to the grocery store is at least 12 miles. But, she said her two children are her motivation for her every step.

After receiving multiple calls concerned about a lady walking along the busy road, a deputy decided to check it out.

Deputy Evan Macklan was the first to approach her and do a wellness check.

”I approached her and asked what she was doing. She said she was walking home. I asked her where she lived, and she said she lived in Princeton. She was carrying a Dollar General bag which just had laundry detergent and diapers. I asked her if she walked all the way to town just for laundry detergent and diapers, and she did. After hearing that information, I gave her a ride home.”

Wheeler’s story about her daily journey motivated Macklan to give her a Christmas miracle.

He shared the information with his shift, and they instantly wanted to come up with a plan.

Sheriff Sergeant Jesse Vega played a big role in finding a vehicle that would be donated for this occasion.

Tuesday morning they showed up to her job with a van, car seats and a gift card for food. They even paid for the vehicle registration and car insurance for the next year.

“I said we don’t want you walking on the highway anymore,” Sgt. Vega explained. “I pointed over to the van and asked her if she saw it and I said ‘That’s yours. You’re not going to be walking anymore,’ and she screamed and was crying.”

Out of all the excitement, the only thing that came to her mind was her kids.

“They said, ‘Yeah, we got you a new vehicle’--so, I am in tears, already excited because I have a vehicle where I can transport my kids and go to work. Also, there was a Price Chopper card, and I was like ‘I can get food yes!’,” Wheeler said.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.