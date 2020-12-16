Osage County Grinch caught, ordered to deliver stolen toys to Help House

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Grinch may have set out to steal Christmas but after Osage County first responders stopped his plans, he’s giving it all back.

Osage County first respondents partnered up to donate new and unwrapped toys to kids in need, but the Grinch started stealing the toys from donation boxes around the area.

“Several officers in the area have located sightings of the Grinch and he’s eluded them since that time,” reported Scott Berren from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

That was until the county’s first respondents partnered up to take him down.

“Just this past weekend, over at the police department and Osage County Sheriff’s Office, they did take the Grinch into custody and he had his court appearance, honorable judge Rush with the Osage County District Court ordered the Grinch to return the toys to the help house,” Berren said.

The Grinch only had 24 hours to deliver the presents, so he needed a little help.

Tuesday, Osage County first responders escorted the Grinch to the Help House... together, they unloaded presents galore as the Grinch learned that Christmas means a little bit more.

“I’m so thankful for the EMS, the ambulance, all of those folks who were here, the police departments who were here from different cities in the county, they’ve all come together and worked together, to bring this kind of joy this time of year,” said the director of the Help House, Scott Perkins.

The toys will be donated to Osage County kids who could use a little Christmas cheer.

“We’re really just trying to show everyone that we care and we’re here to help and like the sheriff said, during Covid, it’s put a lot of stress on families, we’re hoping this little bit here will help them get through the hard times and show that as Osage county we are one.”

As for the Grinch, he couldn’t be contained for long!

We spotted him slipping away, Osage County will find out whether he’s truly reformed, another day!

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.