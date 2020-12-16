One killed, two seriously injured in Sedgwick County wrong-way crash

PARK CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a heaad-on, wrong-way crash Tuesday afternoon in Sedgwick County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:52 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 135, about a mile north of 85th Street.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2000 Buick Century was northbound on I-135 in the left lane when it crossed into the median and was northbound in the southbound lanes.

The Century then struck a 2011 Ford Flex head-on and came to rest in the west ditch.

The driver of the Buick, Travis Smith, 41, of Newton, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Smith was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Ford, Emily Paulus, 16, and a passenger, Laura Paulus, 43, both of Newton, were reported to have suffered serious injuries. Both were transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. The patrol said both were wearing their seat belts.

