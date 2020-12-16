Advertisement

Nine more COVID-19 deaths reported in Nemaha County

Nine more deaths have been reported over the past week in Nemaha County, officials announced...
Nine more deaths have been reported over the past week in Nemaha County, officials announced Tuesday. The county has reported 43 COVID-19 deaths as of Tuesday.(AP)
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nine more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported over the past week in Nemaha County, officials announced Tuesday.

As a result, Nemaha County is reporting 43 COVID-19 deaths as of Tuesday.

All of those who died from the coronavirus over the past week were 65 years of age and older, the Nemaha County Health Department said on its Facebook page.

Tuesday’s announcement follows other weekly announcements that provided updated information on the number of people who have died of the coronavirus in Nemaha County.

That number stood at 34 on Tuesday Dec. 8, following the announcement of 10 additional deaths in Nemaha County.

The Dec. 8 total was up 10 from the 24 reported on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Nemaha County. located in northeast Kansas about 60 miles north of Topeka, has about 10,000 residents. It is just south of the Kansas-Nebraska border.

