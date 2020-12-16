Newman Regional Health gets first COVID-19 vaccine doses

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newman Regional Health has received its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Newman Regional Health says it has gotten around 160 doses of its first allocation of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the health network, the doses arrived at refrigerator temperature, which allowed for expedited delivery to hospitals. It said larger facilities getting a minimum of 975 doses requires ultra-cold packaging and storage. It said according to CVOID-19 vaccine administration protocols, the thawed vaccine is required to be administered within 120 hours or 5 days from the time it is removed from ultra-cold storage temperature. It said its employees are scheduled to begin receiving their vaccines as early as Thursday, Dec. 17, at 7 a.m. with appointments continuing through Friday.

NRH said the first vaccine allocation was mandated by the CDC to be given to front line hospital workers. It said due to this, its employees have been divided into priority groups dependent on the amount of direct care they give to COVID-19 patients as well as those who are at high occupational risk for exposure to the virus. It said more guidance advises that anyone that has tested positive for the virus wait at least 90 days before getting their vaccination.

According to NRH, throughout the past few weeks, its COVID-19 Vaccine Committee has been planning for the moment vaccines would arrive. It said at the time of their appointment, employees will be greeted with a handout of inclusive COVID-19 vaccine education and will be asked to complete a vaccine consent form. It said the next step will involve a registration process where they will also get a reminder card for their second vaccine dose in 21 days. It said lastly, employees will proceed to get the vaccine and then be monitored for 15 minutes. It said from start to finish, the entire process takes around 20 minutes.

“I am thankful for the work completed the past several days in preparing for this monumental moment,” said Cathy Pimple, Chief Administrative Officer at Newman Regional Health. “A motto we have been using with our Vaccine Committee during this time of preparedness and planning is, ‘This is a time to pause, take a picture, and get back to work.’ Our organization and our community deserves to celebrate this news as we are given yet another tool, our strongest tool, to aid in the fight against this pandemic.”

NRH said it expects to get additional vaccine doses within the next week, as determined by Kansas’ COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.