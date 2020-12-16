Advertisement

Linn Co. Homicide under investigation

Generic police lights.
Generic police lights.(Pixaby/MGN)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office are investigation the death of a woman who was killed when her vehicle was struck in Linn County on December 15.

According to preliminary information, 42-year-old James Allen of Parker was driving his truck south of Keitel Rd in Parker between 2:45 pm and 3:10 pm when he struck his mother, 70-year-old Charlotte Grimes, of Garnett. It is believed Allen turned his truck around and intentionally struck Grimes’ car a second time.

Allen left the scene on foot and later returned to the area in a second vehicle. By this time, EMS had arrived and Grimes was announced dead at the scene.

Allen was transported to an Overland Park hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation then arrested him for second-degree murder and booked him into the Bourbon County Jail. Formal charges are pending.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 44-year-old woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Labette County in...
Woman killed Monday night in 3-vehicle crash in Labette County
Stormont Vail in Topeka received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Topeka
A Franklin County mother was surprised by deputies with a van to get to and from work.
Sheriff’s deputies help get van for mother walking 6 miles to work
Dr. Dennis Cooley will serve as the Shawnee County interim Health Director.
SNCO Public Health still looking for new health officer, names interim
On Dec. 15, 2020, the Dodge City mayor resigned stating that she no longer felt safe in her...
Dodge City mayor resigns over mask mandate threats

Latest News

Former Kansas State High Schools Activities Association Executive Director Kaye B. Pearce...
Kansas Coaches Association makes $5,000 donation to Special Olympics Kansas
Bob Copple, president of Ascension Via Christi praying before first vaccinations were...
Employees at Ascension Via Christi first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Riley County
City of Topeka extends eastbound Sardou closure
Police respond to incident at south Topeka eatery