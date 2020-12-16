Linn Co. Homicide under investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office are investigation the death of a woman who was killed when her vehicle was struck in Linn County on December 15.

According to preliminary information, 42-year-old James Allen of Parker was driving his truck south of Keitel Rd in Parker between 2:45 pm and 3:10 pm when he struck his mother, 70-year-old Charlotte Grimes, of Garnett. It is believed Allen turned his truck around and intentionally struck Grimes’ car a second time.

Allen left the scene on foot and later returned to the area in a second vehicle. By this time, EMS had arrived and Grimes was announced dead at the scene.

Allen was transported to an Overland Park hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation then arrested him for second-degree murder and booked him into the Bourbon County Jail. Formal charges are pending.

