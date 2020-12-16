Advertisement

KU Football inks 18 in 2021 signing day class

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2019, file photo, Kansas coach Les Miles stands with his team during a...
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2019, file photo, Kansas coach Les Miles stands with his team during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College in Boston. Kansas plays Baylor this week in Baylor coach Dave Aranda's debut. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU Football announced 18 new members of the team Wednesday as part of their 2021 signing day class.

“Here’s what we did. We went out to get guys that were winners. Guys that have played and competed and understood what it was like to win,” Miles said in a news conference Wednesday afternoon. “We met our needs in this list of guys.

Among highlights in the class include three-star RB Devin Neal of Lawrence and three-star QB Ben Easters of Brownsburg, Indiana.

“I think we’ll enjoy Christmas pretty routinely with classes like this,” Miles said.

KU wrapped up the 2020 season 0-9.

  • D’Marion Alexander OLB 6-5 215 Fr. HS China Spring, Texas (China Spring HS)
  • Mason Brotherton TE 6-4 242 Fr. HS Mena, Ark. (Mena HS)
  • O.J. Burroughs Jr. S 5-10 167 Fr. HS Savannah, Ga. (IMG Academy)
  • Cam’Ron Dabney CB 5-10 175 Fr. HS Gainesville, Ga. (Cherokee Bluff HS)
  • Tommy Dunn Jr. DT 6-3 277 Fr. HS Garland, Texas (Naaman Forest HS)
  • Ben Easters QB 6-3 205 Fr. HS Brownsburg, Ind. (Brownsburg HS)
  • Jayson Gilliom S 6-2 190 Fr. HS Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett HS)
  • Devin Neal RB 5-11 208 Fr. HS Lawrence, Kan. (Lawrence HS)
  • Majik Rector WR 5-9 161 Fr. HS Dallas, Texas (Lancaster HS)
  • Corey Robinson II OT 6-5 275 Fr. HS Roswell, Ga. (Roswell HS)
  • Kelan Robinson WR 6-2 183 Fr. HS Grand Prairie, Texas (South Grand Prairie HS)
  • Andrew Simpson LB 6-1 220 Fr. HS Norwalk, Calif. (St. John Bosco HS)
  • Trey Staley LB 6-2 200 Fr. HS Snellville, Ga. (Brookwood HS)
  • De’Kedrick Sterns OT 6-4 272 Fr. HS Austin, Texas (Del Valle HS)
  • Devonte Wilson CB 6-3 192 Fr. HS Quincy, Fla. (Robert F Munroe Day School)
  • DJ Withers DE 6-4 245 Fr. HS Little Rock, Ark. (Joe T. Robinson HS)
  • Larson Workman OT 6-5 270 Fr. HS Ganado, Texas (Ganado HS)
  • James Wright S 6-1 195 Fr. HS Sumter, S.C. (Lakewood HS)

