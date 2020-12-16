Kansas to surpass 200,000 COVID-19 cases this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 4,551 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, putting the state on track to pass 200,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

An additional 144 deaths were reported since Monday, bringing the total to 2,253 since the beginning of the pandemic. The state passed 2,000 deaths last Friday.

The state reported 155 new hospitalizations since Monday.

Several long-term and health care facilities were named as clusters in Sedgwick County. The Sedgwick County Jail was listed as a cluster with 11 cases in the last two weeks. Sedgwick County reported 238 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Wednesday. Hospitals remain at critical status.

