Kansas Coaches Association makes $5,000 donation to Special Olympics Kansas

Former Kansas State High Schools Activities Association Executive Director Kaye B. Pearce...
Former Kansas State High Schools Activities Association Executive Director Kaye B. Pearce passed away Dec. 6 at the age of 85.
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Special Olympics Kansas has received a $5,000 donation from the Kansas Coaches Association in memory of former Kansas High School Activities Association Executive Memory Kaye Pearce. The donation will go toward improving the Unified Champion Schools program, which allows individuals with intellectual disabilities and individuals without intellectual disabilities to participate in sporting events together on the same team.

“We are truly honored by the recent donation from the Kansas Coaches Association,” said Special Olympics Kansas CEO and President John Lair, “This continues the excitement about our growth of our Unified Champions Schools Program, which pairs athletes with intellectual disabilities with athletes without disabilities in sports. Special Olympics Kansas is grateful for this sincere and kind gesture from the Kansas Coaches Association and Kaye Pearce.”

