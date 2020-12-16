K-State pauses football activities and withdraws from Bowl selection amid new COVID cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has announced it is pausing all football activities following recent COVID-19 test results and contact tracing efforts.

Because of this, KSU will not be able to field enough players to compete in a bowl game later this month. The Wildcats had been in line to compete in a bowl game after finishing seventh in Big 12 regular-season standings.

“This has been an unbelievably challenging year for everyone, but we were very excited to have the opportunity to end the season in a bowl game,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “But, with new positive cases and additional close contacts in our program, we would not have enough players to continue practices and field a team for the bowl game. I want to thank our student-athletes and coaches for their tireless effort this year and for being flexible during a time when every day presented new challenges.”

“It certainly is a bittersweet ending to the season, but playing 10 regular-season games throughout all of this uncertainty was nothing short of a miracle,” Head Coach Chris Klieman added. “I want to thank our players, especially our seniors, for continuing to battle each and every day, no matter what circumstance was put before them. This season was difficult and frustrating, but I think it is also one that we will remember for the rest of our lives. I hope we will all learn from it and become better, both as coaches and players, as we head into the offseason.”

The Wildcats conclude the season with a 4-6 overall record.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.