K-State men win Big 12 opener, 74-65 at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa (WIBW) - Kansas State is 1-0 in Big 12 play after picking up a win on the road over Iowa State Tuesday night, 74-65.

DaJuan Gordon led the way with 15 points for the Wildcats, followed by Davion Bradford with 14.

K-State improves to 3-4 on the season. Next up, the Wildcats will return home for their conference season home opener against Baylor Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

