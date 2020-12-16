K-State DE, Shawnee Heights alum entering 2021 NFL Draft

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University defensive end Wyatt Hubert is entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hubert, a Topeka-native and Shawnee Heights alum, announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday, thanking his coaches, teammates, and fans for his time as a Wildcat.

One Chapter closed, another Chapter opened. Wildcat nation, thank you for everything💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/T3jhj66hk6 — Wyatt Hubert (@Wyatt_Bert) December 16, 2020

Hubert wrapped up his K-State career with 94 tackles and 20 sacks on his way to several accolades.

