Advertisement

K-State DE, Shawnee Heights alum entering 2021 NFL Draft

Wyatt Hubert vs OSU
Wyatt Hubert vs OSU(K-State Athletics)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University defensive end Wyatt Hubert is entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hubert, a Topeka-native and Shawnee Heights alum, announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday, thanking his coaches, teammates, and fans for his time as a Wildcat.

Hubert wrapped up his K-State career with 94 tackles and 20 sacks on his way to several accolades.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino (bottom left) announces his immediate resignation as Shawnee Co. Health...
Pezzino resigns in protest; Shawnee County health officer quits 2 weeks early
Austyn Koch, 19, of Hiawatha is facing child sex charges in Brown Co., KS.
Hiawatha teen accused of child sex crimes
Topeka police continue to investigate a "suspicious death" that was reported Friday night at...
Police continue investigating ‘suspicious death’ Friday night at south Topeka motel
A 44-year-old woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Labette County in...
Woman killed Monday night in 3-vehicle crash in Labette County
Jennifer Jackson
One person in custody after Topeka Police identify dead body found in central Topeka

Latest News

Washburn men’s basketball team cracks NABC Top 10
Kansas State center Ayoka Lee plays against Arkansas during an NCAA women's basketball game on...
K-State named NCAA women’s basketball Team of the Week
Two-year-old Elliot "Indy" Scales battled and survived cancer. He was then honored by Brian...
Elliot “Indy” Scales honored for his battle
Indy's honored for his battle
Indy's honored for his battle