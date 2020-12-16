Advertisement

Junction City library closes after positive COVID-19 tests

By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second day in a row, a Junction City library is closed Wednesday after staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, according to JC Post.

There was no immediate word on when the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will reopen. The library, is located at 230 W. 7th St. in Junction City,

According to the JC Post, librayr director Susan Moyer confirmed the Junction City Fire Department administered a round of COVID-19 testing on Tuesday.

Moyer said “we did learn that we had some positive cases on our staff.”

The library was closed Tuesday, and a decision is expected soon on the plan of action for the next several days.

