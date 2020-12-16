Gov. Kelly announces expected COVID-19 distribution plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans now know when they may be able to expect to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has announced when Kansans can expect to get their COVID-19 vaccination, depending on which group they fall under. She said the framework begins this winter with high-risk residents like health care workers and long term care facility staff and residents. She said the general public can expect their vaccines in the summer of 2021.

“Through this framework, my administration upholds our commitment to maximizing benefits, minimizing harm, and striving for equity, justice, and fairness when it comes to when the vaccine will be made available to which Kansans,” Governor Kelly said. “We are committed to protecting the greatest number of Kansans, fostering economic recovery, and getting our kids back into school buildings as quickly and safely as possible.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the COVID-19 vaccine will be available over the winter on a limited basis starting with healthcare personnel, long term care facility staff, long term care facility residents and EMS and frontline public health workers. She said the vaccine will become available later in the winter on a limited basis for first responders, some essential workers, teachers, school staff, child care workers and those at high risk for adverse health consequences.

Gov. Kelly said during the spring, the vaccine will become available at an increased availability for all other adults. She said finally, the vaccine will become generally available during the summer of 2021 for all Kansans, including kids.

According to the Kansas Governor, adherence to the expected framework is dependent on getting doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the companies distributing them.

