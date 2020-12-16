Advertisement

‘Go build a snowman.’ West Virginia superintendent’s snow day announcement warms hearts

A father and daughter build a snowman.
A father and daughter build a snowman.(Jason Old)
By Travis Leder
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLES TOWN W.Va. (Gray News) - A West Virginia superintendent wanted to make sure children got to enjoy a day of snow on Wednesday instead of school by canceling in-person and virtual classes.

Jefferson County School Superintendent Bondy Shay Gibson released a letter explaining his decision to cancel classes for the day, stressing the importance of making memories with family.

“For generations, families have greeted the first snow day of the year with joy. It is a time of renewed wonder at all the beautiful things that each season holds,” Gibson said. “A reminder of how fleeting a childhood can be. An opportunity to make some memories with your family that you hold on to for life.”

Gibson cited the stresses that have come with losing many of the things in daily life people have become accustomed to amid the COVID-19 pandemic in making her decision.

“For just a moment, we can all let go of the worry of making up for the many things we missed by making sure this is one thing our kids won’t lose this year,” Gibson said.

The superintendent encouraged parents and guardians to take pictures of their children while they enjoyed a day of sledding, hot chocolate and cozy fires.

“We will return to the serious and urgent business of growing up on Thursday, but for tomorrow...go build a snowman.”

Posted by Jefferson County Schools, WV on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 44-year-old woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Labette County in...
Woman killed Monday night in 3-vehicle crash in Labette County
Stormont Vail in Topeka received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Topeka
A Franklin County mother was surprised by deputies with a van to get to and from work.
Sheriff’s deputies help get van for mother walking 6 miles to work
On Dec. 15, 2020, the Dodge City mayor resigned stating that she no longer felt safe in her...
Dodge City mayor resigns over mask mandate threats
COVID lawsuits across the country
COVID lawsuits filed across country, including Kansas

Latest News

A crew from BZ Pools in Johnstown, Pa., work on shoveling the sidewalks for several of their...
‘If not one thing, it’s another’: Storm rolls into Northeast
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care...
Vaccinations reach nursing homes as California faces crisis
Dr. Avinash Singh, first to receive COVID-19 vaccine at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in...
Employees at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Riley County
Negro Leagues Baseball Veteran, Jim Robinson, and ESPN/ABC correspondent, Ryan Smith, are seen...
MLB reclassifies Negro Leagues as major league
Cholo Abdi Abdullah pleaded not guilty during a brief court appearance Wednesday and was...
Kenyan man charged with plotting 9/11-style attack on US