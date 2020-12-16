Fort Riley prepares for arrival of COVID-19 vaccine with practice scenarios

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Medical staff from Irwin Army Community Hospital have been training for the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccinations to Fort Riley.

In an effort to make the process as streamlined and efficient as possible, personnel have participated in run throughs both virtually and in person.

Each staff member is given a specific station to cover, from check-in to check-out, with other soldiers participating as vaccine recipients to help determine the number of vaccinations to be administered in a day.

Officials have determined tiers for priority in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, which will start with healthcare professionals and other frontline medical workers.

“A very deliberate process so we don’t lose any of the process, as you know, the…the vials themselves, once they are cracked, they have a limited life, and so we’re trying to make sure that we adhere to the appropriate timing.” 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, commanding general, Major General D.A. Sims says.

Fort Riley officials are still waiting to find out which vaccine they will receive and when it will arrive on post.

