Advertisement

First Topeka healthcare workers receive COVID vaccine

Stormont Vail Nurse Practitioner Andy Barnes was the first in Topeka to receive the Coronavirus...
Stormont Vail Nurse Practitioner Andy Barnes was the first in Topeka to receive the Coronavirus Vaccine.(Alyssa Willets)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple health care workers at Topeka’s Stormont Vail were first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the Capital City Wednesday morning.

The vaccines arrived on Tuesday.

Andy Barnes, a nurse practitioner was inoculated inside Exhibition Hall, at the Stormont Vail Event Center shortly after a media briefing by CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy. Sridevi Donepudi, M.D., senior vice president and chief medical quality officer, and Clifton Jones, M.D., vice president, sub-specialty services provided an update on vaccination efforts.

Kansas is expected to get 24,000 of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of the week. The first wave of vaccines will be for front-line healthcare workers and nursing home residents.

Stormont Vail officials say mask-wearing continues to be a recommendation once someone has received the vaccination.

Kenagy said 70% of Stormont Vail employees plan on getting vaccinated.

This is a developing story. Follow 13′s Alyssa Willetts on Facebook for more information.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 44-year-old woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Labette County in...
Woman killed Monday night in 3-vehicle crash in Labette County
Stormont Vail in Topeka received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Topeka
A Franklin County mother was surprised by deputies with a van to get to and from work.
Sheriff’s deputies help get van for mother walking 6 miles to work
Dr. Dennis Cooley will serve as the Shawnee County interim Health Director.
SNCO Public Health still looking for new health officer, names interim
Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino (bottom left) announces his immediate resignation as Shawnee Co. Health...
Pezzino resigns in protest; Shawnee County health officer quits 2 weeks early

Latest News

Nine more deaths have been reported over the past week in Nemaha County, officials announced...
Nine more COVID-19 deaths reported in Nemaha County
Crews respond to report of car fire on I-70 exit ramp in west Topeka
Birthday Club
13 NEW This Morning Birthday Club 12-13-20
Crews responded to a report of a car fire around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday on the exit ramp leading...
Crews respond to report of car fire on I-70 exit ramp in west Topeka