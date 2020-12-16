First Topeka healthcare workers receive COVID vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple health care workers at Topeka’s Stormont Vail were first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the Capital City Wednesday morning.

The vaccines arrived on Tuesday.

Andy Barnes, a nurse practitioner was inoculated inside Exhibition Hall, at the Stormont Vail Event Center shortly after a media briefing by CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy. Sridevi Donepudi, M.D., senior vice president and chief medical quality officer, and Clifton Jones, M.D., vice president, sub-specialty services provided an update on vaccination efforts.

Kansas is expected to get 24,000 of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of the week. The first wave of vaccines will be for front-line healthcare workers and nursing home residents.

Stormont Vail officials say mask-wearing continues to be a recommendation once someone has received the vaccination.

Kenagy said 70% of Stormont Vail employees plan on getting vaccinated.

