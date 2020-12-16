Employees at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Riley County

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Thirty doses of the COVID-19 vaccination were administered at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.

The vaccination arrived in Manhattan late Tuesday afternoon, after being dispersed by sister hospital, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita.

Ascension Via Christi St. Francis received the vaccine produced by Pfizer, on Tuesday, and provided vials to both Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan and Pittsburg, Kansas.

Frontline hospital staff who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients are the first to be given the option to receive the vaccination.

Those who received the initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccination were scheduled appointments for the second dose on January 6th, 21 days from the initial dose, as recommended by the manufacturer.

“To see this day come is a day that we’ve been waiting on since the beginning of this, it’s come much sooner than we anticipated, that just really brings us a lot of hope at this point.” Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan and Wamego Health Center, director of pharmacy, Kevin Oehme says.

“With our staff, you know, we are expecting a pretty high rate…percentage of our staff here taking the vaccine, probably just cause if you work here, you’ve seen what this looks like and you understand how important it is.” Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, president, Bob Copple says.

Copple says they do not know how often they will receive shipments of the vaccine, but says as they receive shipments, they will continue to vaccinate staff, as per the recommended guidelines.

