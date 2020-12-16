Dodge City mayor resigns over mask mandate threats

DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — A western Kansas mayor announced her immediate resignation Tuesday because of threats she has received after publicly supporting a mask mandate.

Dodge City Mayor Joyce Warshaw said she was concerned about her safety after encountering aggression, including threats via phone and email, after she was quoted in a USA Today article Friday supporting a mask mandate, The Dodge City Globe reported.

“I understand people are under a lot of pressure from various things that are happening around society like the pandemic, the politics, the economy, so on and so forth, but I also believe that during these times people are acting not as they normally would,” Warshaw said.

The commission voted 4-1 on Nov. 16 to impose a mask mandate, with several exceptions.

Ford County, where Dodge City is located, has recorded 4,914 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the state health department. The county has about 33,600 residents.

Warshaw said despite the threats, she doesn’t regret voting in favor of the mask mandate.

“This is harder for me than people realize,” Warshaw said as she began to cry. “I really love this city with all my heart. I still believe in this city, and I believe in their ability to not harm one another.”

Some of the threatening emails have been turned over to police. Specific details of the threats were not provided.

Dodge City Police Chief Drew Francis said the department is looking into the communications to determine its response.

Warshaw issued the following statement on Facebook:

“I am sure many people already know but I want to let everyone know that I have officially resigned from the Mayorship and the City Commission. I don’t feel safe anymore due to some people’s actions and words...BUT that does not take away from the fact that I truly love Dodge City and will always call it home. I have no regrets with any of my decisions for Dodge City or any of my actions. Dodge is a fabulous place to live, work, play and raise a family. It has been the source of my many wonderful memories and no one can take that away from me. I wish all of Dodge City the very best and understand that 2020 has been challenging for all of us and perhaps is the source of some of the hate...so let’s put it behind us and bring on a better year in 2021!!!!!! Thank you”

