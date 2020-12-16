COVID lawsuits filed across country, including Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 6,700 COVID-related lawsuits have been filed across the country -- nearly three dozen of those are right here in Kansas. Those numbers you just gave are the very latest from the so-called COVID Claims Tracker from a large U.S. law firm.

The lawsuits fall into three main categories: the first is mask mandates. Washburn Law professor Jeffrey Jackson says those suits have slowed; mostly because they have no real chance of success. A Franklin County court is currently considering one of those cases.

The second group of suits is related to businesses regulations. For instance, bars and restaurants being required to close in-door dining by 10 p.m. In Shawnee County. Jackson says we’ve seen an increase in those complaints, although those are being shot down across the country.

Just last week a Douglas County bar lost its bid in court, and nearly a dozen bars and nightclubs in Sedgwick County are awaiting their chance in federal court--but it’s a long shot.

The third group of complaints are really the only ones seeing success in the courts: those having to do with religious gatherings.

“The United States Supreme Court has signaled that it is going to be more cognizant of claims against religion. I think we’re seeing the new version of the United States Supreme Court, really caring a lot about free exercise claims.”

Jackson notes that the religious freedom lawsuits have been successful because they have successfully argued that a constitutional right is being infringed.

