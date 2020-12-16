Advertisement

COVID lawsuits filed across country, including Kansas

COVID lawsuits across the country
COVID lawsuits across the country(WCAX)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 6,700 COVID-related lawsuits have been filed across the country -- nearly three dozen of those are right here in Kansas. Those numbers you just gave are the very latest from the so-called COVID Claims Tracker from a large U.S. law firm.

The lawsuits fall into three main categories: the first is mask mandates. Washburn Law professor Jeffrey Jackson says those suits have slowed; mostly because they have no real chance of success. A Franklin County court is currently considering one of those cases.

The second group of suits is related to businesses regulations. For instance, bars and restaurants being required to close in-door dining by 10 p.m. In Shawnee County. Jackson says we’ve seen an increase in those complaints, although those are being shot down across the country.

Just last week a Douglas County bar lost its bid in court, and nearly a dozen bars and nightclubs in Sedgwick County are awaiting their chance in federal court--but it’s a long shot.

The third group of complaints are really the only ones seeing success in the courts: those having to do with religious gatherings.

“The United States Supreme Court has signaled that it is going to be more cognizant of claims against religion. I think we’re seeing the new version of the United States Supreme Court, really caring a lot about free exercise claims.”

Jackson notes that the religious freedom lawsuits have been successful because they have successfully argued that a constitutional right is being infringed.

Click on this link to view the COVID Complaint Tracker.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino (bottom left) announces his immediate resignation as Shawnee Co. Health...
Pezzino resigns in protest; Shawnee County health officer quits 2 weeks early
Austyn Koch, 19, of Hiawatha is facing child sex charges in Brown Co., KS.
Hiawatha teen accused of child sex crimes
Topeka police continue to investigate a "suspicious death" that was reported Friday night at...
Police continue investigating ‘suspicious death’ Friday night at south Topeka motel
A 44-year-old woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Labette County in...
Woman killed Monday night in 3-vehicle crash in Labette County
Jennifer Jackson
One person in custody after Topeka Police identify dead body found in central Topeka

Latest News

Fort Riley prepares for COVID-19 vaccine with practice scenarios
Fort Riley prepares for arrival of COVID-19 vaccine with practice scenarios
Fort Riley prepares for COVID-19 vaccine with practice scenarios
The Shawnee Co. Health Department needed to make changes to some operations due to the...
Shawnee Co. deals with aftermath of Health Officer’s resignation
City of Manhattan extends face mask requirement
Topeka City Council adds gender identity, sexual orientation to nondiscrimination policy