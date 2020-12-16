Advertisement

Coronavirus outbreak forces fast food franchises to ask government for help

By Jacqueline Policastro, Tyler S. Smith and Allison Maass
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 25, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Americans expect to find their fast food restaurants always open, but the coronavirus outbreak has some franchise owners taking a hard look at their bottom line.

At one Washington, D.C. fast food restaurant, cars line up in the drive thru lane and a worker rushes out with a meal. But inside, the tables sit empty. The public is directed to stay home, and restaurant dining rooms are closed.

“It’s bad,” International Franchise Association spokesman Stephen Worley told us. The association represents the $670 billion franchise industry.

They might look busy now, but he says fast food restaurants and their employees are hurting during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It means that less money comes in for these businesses to keep employees payrolled and continue providing benefits and continue being these pillars of the community that they are,” Worley said.

While most fast food restaurants have a nationally recognized logo on their building, many are locally owned. Owners are responsible for maintaining operations, standards, and quality of the franchise brand.

“They are your neighbor. They are your family members. They hire people in your neighborhood,” Worley said.

Without immediate assistance, Worley said, tens of thousands of franchisees might not be able to make ends meet in the next 45 days. So, they’re turning to the government for help.

Franchises want federal funding to help cover their employees’ paychecks and benefits.

Less than half of workers in the accommodation and food services industry have paid sick leave, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Congress is standing by the industry. The Senate and White House came to an agreement Wednesday on the latest coronavirus relief package, which includes some of the immediate funding franchisees were hoping for.

So, while our nation battles the coronavirus outbreak, many of your locally owned fast food restaurants want you to know they’re still open for business.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 44-year-old woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Labette County in...
Woman killed Monday night in 3-vehicle crash in Labette County
Stormont Vail in Topeka received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Topeka
A Franklin County mother was surprised by deputies with a van to get to and from work.
Sheriff’s deputies help get van for mother walking 6 miles to work
Dr. Dennis Cooley will serve as the Shawnee County interim Health Director.
SNCO Public Health still looking for new health officer, names interim
On Dec. 15, 2020, the Dodge City mayor resigned stating that she no longer felt safe in her...
Dodge City mayor resigns over mask mandate threats

Latest News

AG Schmidt urges support for federal protections keeping federal judges, families safe
(Source: CNN)
Sen. Moran works to extend exclusions from tariffs applied to Chinese goods
Sec. of Commerce David Toland appointed to be the 52nd lieutenant governor of the State of...
David Toland announced as new Lieutenant Governor
AG Schmidt joins multi-state lawsuit looking to end Facebook’s monopoly
Gov. Kelly plans to appoint new Lt. Gov. Monday