City of Topeka extends eastbound Sardou closure

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A closure on eastbound Sardou created by a water main break has been extended.

The City of Topeka says the water main break that closed Sardou on Tuesday has been repaired. However, it said the hole is now encroaching on the eastbound lane too much to allow traffic to get past the work.

The City said due to the proximity of the hole, eastbound Sardou is closed at Twiss until it is able to repair the pavement. It said it expects the repairs to take around three weeks. It said this is a high priority repair and staff is currently working on the logistics, however, the holidays and weather are factors that could change this.

The City said it is asking drivers to spread the word and drive carefully on Twiss and other residential roadways in the area. It said the community needs to work together to prevent accidents and everyone plays a part in that success.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.