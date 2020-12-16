Advertisement

City of Manhattan extends face mask requirement

(WCAX)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Face masks will remain a required accessory in the City of Manhattan through April 1.

City commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday night to approve the extension. Manhattan has had a face covering requirement in place since July 7th, despite both Riley and Pottawatomie counties opting out of the Governor’s order at the time. Riley County has since adopted a countywide order, while Pottawatomie County has not. However, Manhattan’s requirement applies to portions of the city on both sides of the county line.

Under the city’s ordinance, a person may be cited for failing to wear a mask when required. The person responsible for a business or organization also may be cited for failing to require employees or customers to wear a mask when required.

