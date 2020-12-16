Advertisement

Crews respond to report of car fire on I-70 exit ramp in west Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An exit ramp along Interstate 70 in west Topeka was shut down for a brief period Wednesday morning as crews responded to a report of a car fire.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which was reported around 7:20 a.m. on the exit ramp leading from westbound I-70 to S.W. Fairlawn Road.

A dark-gray, four-door Kia Optima had come to a stop along the right -- or north -- shoulder near the top of the exit ramp.

Two Topeka Fire Department trucks were on the scene and had both lanes of the exit ramp blocked as they responded to the incident.

Meanwhile, a Topeka police car blocked the exit ramp off of I-70, as vehicles had to continue west to the next exit at S.W. Wanamaker Road.

Fire crews cleared the scene around 7:40 a.m., and the ramp was reopened at that time.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

