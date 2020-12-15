Woman killed Monday night in 3-vehicle crash in Labette County

PARSONS, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was killed Monday night in a three-vehicle crash in Labette County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 6:07 p.m. Monday on US-400 highway, about seven miles east of Parsons.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Ford Fusion was eastbound on US-400 when it attempted to make a left-turn onto northbound Messer Road when it was rear-ended by an eastbound 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The Ford then rotated in a counter-clockwise motion into the westbound lane, where it collided with a 2006 Freightliner semi-trailer.

The driver of the Ford, Mandy M. Karstetter, 44, of McCune, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Karstetter was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck, Derick W. Spencer, 41, of Cherryvale, and the driver of the semi, Michael W. Capps, 58, of Wark, Ark., were reported uninjured. The patrol said both were wearing their seat belts.

