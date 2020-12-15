With COVID-19 concerns lingering, ‘vast majority’ of Americans staying home for Christmas this year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of singers through the years have performed the song “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”

Those lyrics likely have never been more true than this year.

With coronavirus concerns still lingering, the “vast majority” of Americans will be staying home for Christmas this holiday season, according to AAA Travel.

Public health concerns and guidelines discouraging travel are influencing people’s decisions to stay home for the year-end holidays, a period that typically sees high demand for vacations, AAA says.

Even though AAA expects at least 34 million fewer travelers compared to last year’s holiday season, as many as 84.5 million Americans still may travel over the holidays from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3.

Still, at least at 29% decline in travel is projected.

“While Thanksgiving is traditionally spent gathering with friends and family, the year-end holidays are when Americans often venture out for longer, more elaborate vacations,” said Shawn Steward, a spokesman for AAA Kansas. “That will not be the case this year. Public health concerns, official guidance not to travel, and an overall decline in consumer sentiment have encouraged the vast majority of Americans to stay home for the holidays.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Americans not to travel for the holidays this year, warning that taking a trip increases the chance of getting and spreading COVID-19.

AAA advises those still planning to travel to understand the risks involved with taking a trip and to take steps to keep themselves and others safe.

Among tips offered by AAA for those planning to travel: plan ahead by checking with state and local health officials along the route; follow public health guidelines; get tested for COVID-19 one to three days before the trip and three to five days after returning home; and use safety measures such as wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands.

Road trips in private vehicles will continue to be the preferred mode of travel. AAA says about 96 percent of those taking trips will do so by car.

For those traveling by car, gas prices remain nearly 50 cents cheaper than this time last year. Recent monthly gas prices are 19% below 2019 averages.

“Typically, cheaper gas prices are an incentive for last-minute trips, especially around the holiday,” Steward said. “But the lower prices and less traffic aren’t influencing decisions to hit the road. Americans are looking to the public health landscape, including COVID-19 case numbers, to make their travel decisions,”

The national average price for gas on Tuesday was $2.17.2 a gallon, according to AAA. In Kansas, the average was $1.96.4.

Gas in Topeka ranged in price from $1.80 to $2.09 a gallon on Tuesday morning, accoring to GasBuddy.com.

Meanwhile, AAA projects as many as 2.9 million people will book flights for the holidays, a drop of about 60% from 2019.

Additionally, AAA says up to 480,000 Americans are prjoected to travel by other modes of transportation -- including bus and train -- this holiday season, a sharp decline of 87 percent from a year ago.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.