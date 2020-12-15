Water main break causes closure of eastbound Sardou

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eastbound Sardou has been closed due to a water main break.

The City of Topeka says a water main break on Sardou, east of Twiss, necessitated the closure of eastbound lanes of Sardou.

According to the City, it currently does not plan on closing the Sardou Bridge, but traffic will have to detour on Twiss to Laurent to keep the bridge open. It said once the main is repaired, it will reassess the conditions and try to open Sardou to two way traffic once again.

The City said the repairs should be completed sometime on Tuesday evening.

According to the City, River Rd. is still closed, but if access to Oakland is available from another direction, it asks that residents take that route instead.

