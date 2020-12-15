Advertisement

Water main break causes closure of eastbound Sardou

(KKTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eastbound Sardou has been closed due to a water main break.

The City of Topeka says a water main break on Sardou, east of Twiss, necessitated the closure of eastbound lanes of Sardou.

According to the City, it currently does not plan on closing the Sardou Bridge, but traffic will have to detour on Twiss to Laurent to keep the bridge open. It said once the main is repaired, it will reassess the conditions and try to open Sardou to two way traffic once again.

The City said the repairs should be completed sometime on Tuesday evening.

According to the City, River Rd. is still closed, but if access to Oakland is available from another direction, it asks that residents take that route instead.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino (bottom left) announces his immediate resignation as Shawnee Co. Health...
Pezzino resigns in protest; Shawnee County health officer quits 2 weeks early
Austyn Koch, 19, of Hiawatha is facing child sex charges in Brown Co., KS.
Hiawatha teen accused of child sex crimes
Topeka police continue to investigate a "suspicious death" that was reported Friday night at...
Police continue investigating ‘suspicious death’ Friday night at south Topeka motel
Jennifer Jackson
One person in custody after Topeka Police identify dead body found in central Topeka
Sec. of Commerce David Toland appointed to be the 52nd lieutenant governor of the State of...
David Toland announced as new Lieutenant Governor

Latest News

Kansas VA facilities to receive COVID-19 vaccines in upcoming weeks
Kansas State center Ayoka Lee plays against Arkansas during an NCAA women's basketball game on...
K-State named NCAA women’s basketball Team of the Week
Trinity Presbyterian to distribute free food
First Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines complete journey to Kansas
Kansas City ranks 14th best city to celebrate Christmas