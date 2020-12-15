Washburn men’s basketball team cracks NABC Top 10

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The undefeated Washburn men’s basketball team is on the rise in NCAA DII rankings, checking in at No. 10 in the latest National Association of Basketball Coaches Poll.

Tuesday’s ranking marks the first time the Washburn men earned a spot in the Top 10 since Jan., 13, 2013.

The Ichabods are the only team with a 5-0 record in the Top 25.

Next up, Washburn will host UCM Thursday, Dec. 17, before closing out the calendar year against Lincoln Saturday, Dec. 19 - also at home.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.