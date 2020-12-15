Advertisement

Virtual menorah lighting hosted at State Capitol

Menorah lighting at Kansas Statehouse
Menorah lighting at Kansas Statehouse
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The spirit of Hanukkah was spread like never before during this year’s event at the State Capitol.

Governor Kelly took part in the 15th annual Hanukkah Menorah Lighting Ceremony at the statehouse. Only ten people were allowed to participate inside the Capitol, but the event was live-streamed to welcome hundreds of Jewish Kansans to a statewide menorah lighting.

“At a time like this, of COVID-19, we’re all seeking that extra light, and that’s really what tonight was all about,” Rabbi Zalman Tiechtel, of KU Chabad, said. “The power of light of darkness, and showing that even a little bit of light can give us the courage and strength to overcome such a time of difficulty like right now.”

Chabad centers across Kansas are also planning other events to raise Hanukkah awareness, including setting up public menorahs and hosting menorah parades.

