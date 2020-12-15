Advertisement

USD 450 to send students back to school in January through hybrid learning

Shawnee Heights students, parents rally in support of returning to in-person learning
Shawnee Heights students, parents rally in support of returning to in-person learning
By Isaac French
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Monday, At USD 450′s school board meeting, the board voted to send students back using a hybrid learning model on January 4th.

The board said by their January 19th meeting, they’ll talk over plans for how they will proceed with learning in February.

USD 450 says it will continue to monitor the county’s case numbers to decide how they will proceed in the new school year.

